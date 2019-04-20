Getty Image

The Boston Celtics hope to break out the brooms in Indiana on Easter Sunday. Boston took Game 3 in Indianapolis on Friday night, seizing a commanding 3-0 series lead in a 104-96 win.

It was another back and forth affair, one which saw Boston come out firing in the first quarter. The Celtics hit nine threes in the quarter and built a 41-28 lead after just 12 minutes. Boston shot 67 percent from the field in the first, but the Pacers battled back with some great shooting of their own, sparking a 17-3 run to actually take a slim lead into the half.

The score remained close in the third and into the fourth, but the Pacers have struggled for periods of time in the second half of both games. They blew a 12-point fourth quarter lead in Game 2, watching Kyrie Irving take over at the Garden. This time, Jaylen Brown led Celtics scorers with 23 points on the night. He missed just one shot from the field and went 4-of-5 from three, and he was the motor behind the Celtics’ fast start.