Anthony Davis remaining with the New Orleans Pelicans past the NBA trade deadline was the best possible news for the Boston Celtics. Thanks to a rule in the CBA regarding players with Davis and Kyrie Irving’s contracts, the Celtics were unable to dive into their sizable war chest of assets to pull off a move for the Pelicans star while Irving was still in town. That issue goes away this summer should Irving agree to a new contract (or, in a worst-case scenario, go elsewhere), meaning Boston can become a major player in the Davis sweepstakes.

While there are some concerns about Davis’ willingness to stay in Beantown long-term, getting him on-board would make Boston a title contender. Of course, the asking price for a player of that caliber is going to be insanely high, but the Celtics seem prepared to push many of their chips to the center of the table.

According to Shams Charnia of The Athletic, the Celtics let it be known that a deal can certainly be worked out with anyone on their roster.