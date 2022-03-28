robert williams
Report: Celtics Center Robert Williams Will Miss ‘Several Weeks’ With A Torn Meniscus

The Boston Celtics are the hottest team in the Eastern Conference and have vaulted their way from a play-in battle in January to the 1-seed after dominating the Timberwolves on Sunday night.

However, that win also came at a price as center Robert Williams exited the game with a knee injury and on Monday had an MRI to determine the severity. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that MRI revealed a torn meniscus that figures to keep the star out for “several weeks.”

How much time Williams misses will likely be determined by whether he has to have surgery to repair the tear or not, as that typically brings with it a 4-6 week timetable from the surgery date. With the NBA Playoffs beginning on April 16, the Celtics will likely have to prepare to play at least their first round series without Williams and possibly later rounds as well, which makes their quest to emerge from the East all the more difficult. A first round series for the top teams in the East isn’t guaranteed to be an easy one, as the Brooklyn Nets lurk in the play-in and figure to land either the 7- or 8-seed.

Williams’ presence as a shot blocker and rebounder is critical to the Celtics being at their best on the defensive end, and on offense he is terrific at extending possessions on the glass and finishing them as an elite lob threat in the pick-and-roll. An extended absence from Williams will shift more responsibility onto veteran Al Horford, as well as pushing Daniel Theis into a larger bench role.

