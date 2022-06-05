Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 Player Prop Bet Tracker

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be fascinating to watch given how the opener played out, with the two teams playing evenly through the first half, then the Warriors making a huge run in the third (as they so often do), followed by the Celtics dominating the fourth quarter to erase a 12-point deficit and turn it into a 12-point win, stunning the Golden State crowd in the process.
From a betting perspective, the general consensus is for a bounce back game for the Warriors, as they are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2, up from being 3.5-point favorites in the opener at home, with most of the tickets coming in on Golden State. However, digging deeper beyond just the spread and total (214.5), the player prop offerings for Game 2 also offer a chance at buying in on initial trends or betting on individuals to either bounce back or fall off from their Game 1 efforts.
Most notably, the Celtics got the job done in Game 1 on the backs of their others, with Jayson Tatum going 3-of-17 from the field for just 12 points (but did have 13 assists) while Al Horford led the way with 26 points in a surprising performance. On the other side, Stephen Curry erupted early with 21 first quarter points and cruised to 34 on the night, but didn’t get the same amount of help, with Jordan Poole particularly struggling with 9 points off the bench.
Here, we’ll track all of the major player prop bets (lines via Caesars Sportsbook) throughout the game, updating those that go over during the course of play and then all those that finish under their projected totals when the clock strikes triple-zero.
POINTS
Boston Celtics:
Al Horford (11.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (23.5): UNDER
Derrick White (9.5): OVER
Robert Williams (6.5): UNDER
Marcus Smart (14.5): UNDER
Jayson Tatum (27.5): OVER
Golden State Warriors:
Klay Thompson (19.5): UNDER
Andrew Wiggins (16.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (6.5): OVER
Jordan Poole (14.5): OVER
Draymond Green (8.5): OVER
Stephen Curry (27.5): OVER
REBOUNDS
Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum (6.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (6.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (6.5): UNDER
Marcus Smart (4.5): UNDER
Al Horford (8.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Draymond Green (8.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (8.5): UNDER
Andrew Wiggins (5.5): OVER
Otto Porter Jr (5.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (4.5): UNDER
Stephen Curry (4.5): OVER
ASSISTS
Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum (5.5): UNDER
Al Horford (3.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (3.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (0.5): OVER
Marcus Smart (5.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry (5.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (2.5): UNDER
Andrew Wiggins (1.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (2.5): UNDER
Draymond Green (5.5): OVER
TOTAL POINT/ASSISTS/REBOUNDS
Boston Celtics:
Marcus Smart (23.5): UNDER
Al Horford (23.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (33.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (13.5): UNDER
Derrick White (15.5): OVER
Jayson Tatum (39.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry (39.5): UNDER
Jordan Poole (19.5): OVER
Klay Thompson (26.5): UNDER
Andrew Wiggins (24.5): UNDER
Otto Porter Jr (13.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (18.5): OVER
Draymond Green (23.5): UNDER
POINTS/REBOUNDS
Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum (34.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (13.5): UNDER
Derrick White (12.5): OVER
Al Horford (20.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (30.5): UNDER
Marcus Smart (18.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Draymond Green (16.5): UNDER
Otto Porter Jr (11.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (23.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (15.5): OVER
Andrew Wiggins (22.5): UNDER
Jordan Poole (17.5): OVER
Stephen Curry (32.5): OVER
POINTS/ASSISTS
Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum (32.5): UNDER
Marcus Smart (19.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (27.5): UNDER
Derrick White (12.5): OVER
Al Horford (14.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (7.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Kevon Looney (9.5): OVER
Jordan Poole (17.5): OVER
Stephen Curry (33.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (22.5): UNDER
Andrew Wiggins (18.5): UNDER
Draymond Green (14.5): OVER
REBOUNDS/ASSISTS
Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum (12.5): UNDER
Al Horford (12.5): UNDER
Derrick White (5.5): OVER
Robert Williams (7.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (9.5): UNDER
Marcus Smart (9.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Draymond Green (14.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (6.5): UNDER
Otto Porter Jr (6.5): UNDER
Jordan Poole (5.5): UNDER
Stephen Curry (11.5): UNDER
Andrew Wiggins (7.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (11.5): UNDER
THREE-POINTERS MADE
Boston Celtics:
Jayson Tatum (3.5): OVER
Derrick White (1.5): OVER
Al Horford (1.5): UNDER
Grant Williams (0.5): OVER
Jaylen Brown (2.5): OVER
Marcus Smart (2.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry (4.5): OVER
Otto Porter Jr (1.5): UNDER
Jordan Poole (1.5): OVER
Andrew Wiggins (1.5): OVER
Klay Thompson (3.5): UNDER
Draymond Green (0.5): UNDER
BLOCKS
Boston Celtics:
Jaylen Brown (0.5): UNDER
Jayson Tatum (0.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (1.5): OVER
Marcus Smart (0.5): UNDER
Al Horford (1.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Draymond Green (0.5): OVER
Andrew Wiggins (0.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (0.5): OVER
Stephen Curry (0.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (0.5): UNDER
STEALS
Boston Celtics:
Marcus Smart (1.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (0.5): UNDER
Jayson Tatum (1.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (1.5): UNDER
Al Horford (0.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Andrew Wiggins (0.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (0.5): OVER
Stephen Curry (1.5): OVER
Draymond Green (1.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (0.5): OVER
BLOCKS/STEALS
Boston Celtics:
Al Horford (2.5): UNDER
Derrick White (1.5): OVER
Jayson Tatum (1.5): UNDER
Robert Williams (2.5): UNDER
Marcus Smart (1.5): UNDER
Jaylen Brown (1.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Otto Porter Jr (1.5): OVER
Kevon Looney (1.5): OVER
Draymond Green (2.5): UNDER
Stephen Curry (1.5): OVER
Klay Thompson (1.5): OVER
Andrew Wiggins (1.5): UNDER
TURNOVERS
Boston Celtics:
Marcus Smart (2.5): OVER
Robert Williams (0.5): UNDER
Derrick White (1.5): OVER
Grant Williams (0.5): UNDER
Al Horford (1.5): OVER
Jayson Tatum (3.5): OVER
Jaylen Brown (2.5): UNDER
Golden State Warriors:
Stephen Curry (3.5): UNDER
Klay Thompson (1.5): OVER
Draymond Green (2.5): UNDER
Andrew Wiggins (1.5): OVER
Jordan Poole (1.5): OVER
Otto Porter Jr (0.5): UNDER
Kevon Looney (1.5): UNDER