Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals Game 2 Player Prop Bet Tracker

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will be fascinating to watch given how the opener played out, with the two teams playing evenly through the first half, then the Warriors making a huge run in the third (as they so often do), followed by the Celtics dominating the fourth quarter to erase a 12-point deficit and turn it into a 12-point win, stunning the Golden State crowd in the process.

From a betting perspective, the general consensus is for a bounce back game for the Warriors, as they are 4.5-point favorites in Game 2, up from being 3.5-point favorites in the opener at home, with most of the tickets coming in on Golden State. However, digging deeper beyond just the spread and total (214.5), the player prop offerings for Game 2 also offer a chance at buying in on initial trends or betting on individuals to either bounce back or fall off from their Game 1 efforts.

Most notably, the Celtics got the job done in Game 1 on the backs of their others, with Jayson Tatum going 3-of-17 from the field for just 12 points (but did have 13 assists) while Al Horford led the way with 26 points in a surprising performance. On the other side, Stephen Curry erupted early with 21 first quarter points and cruised to 34 on the night, but didn’t get the same amount of help, with Jordan Poole particularly struggling with 9 points off the bench.

Here, we’ll track all of the major player prop bets (lines via Caesars Sportsbook) throughout the game, updating those that go over during the course of play and then all those that finish under their projected totals when the clock strikes triple-zero.

POINTS

Boston Celtics:

Al Horford (11.5): UNDER

Jaylen Brown (23.5): UNDER

Derrick White (9.5): OVER

Robert Williams (6.5): UNDER

Marcus Smart (14.5): UNDER

Jayson Tatum (27.5): OVER

Golden State Warriors:

Klay Thompson (19.5): UNDER

Andrew Wiggins (16.5): UNDER

Kevon Looney (6.5): OVER

Jordan Poole (14.5): OVER

Draymond Green (8.5): OVER

Stephen Curry (27.5): OVER

REBOUNDS

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum (6.5): UNDER

Robert Williams (6.5): UNDER

Jaylen Brown (6.5): UNDER

Marcus Smart (4.5): UNDER

Al Horford (8.5): UNDER

Golden State Warriors:

Draymond Green (8.5): UNDER

Kevon Looney (8.5): UNDER

Andrew Wiggins (5.5): OVER

Otto Porter Jr (5.5): UNDER

Klay Thompson (4.5): UNDER

Stephen Curry (4.5): OVER

ASSISTS

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum (5.5): UNDER

Al Horford (3.5): UNDER

Jaylen Brown (3.5): UNDER

Robert Williams (0.5): OVER

Marcus Smart (5.5): UNDER

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry (5.5): UNDER

Klay Thompson (2.5): UNDER

Andrew Wiggins (1.5): UNDER

Kevon Looney (2.5): UNDER

Draymond Green (5.5): OVER

TOTAL POINT/ASSISTS/REBOUNDS

Boston Celtics:

Marcus Smart (23.5): UNDER

Al Horford (23.5): UNDER

Jaylen Brown (33.5): UNDER

Robert Williams (13.5): UNDER

Derrick White (15.5): OVER

Jayson Tatum (39.5): UNDER

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry (39.5): UNDER

Jordan Poole (19.5): OVER

Klay Thompson (26.5): UNDER

Andrew Wiggins (24.5): UNDER

Otto Porter Jr (13.5): UNDER

Kevon Looney (18.5): OVER

Draymond Green (23.5): UNDER

POINTS/REBOUNDS

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum (34.5): UNDER

Robert Williams (13.5): UNDER

Derrick White (12.5): OVER

Al Horford (20.5): UNDER

Jaylen Brown (30.5): UNDER

Marcus Smart (18.5): UNDER