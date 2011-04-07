Chain Link Fundamentals Wins Nike Game Changer Award

Even when you’re known primarily as a distributor, sometimes you get to hit the game-winning bucket too. So while Nike and Foot Locker opened the new House of Hoops on 34th Street here in New York City this past Saturday with Amar’e Stoudemire, we were also in the house, being recognized for our not-for-profit organization, Chain Link Fundamentals. Empowering youth basketball players through access and instruction, Chain Link won the Nike/House of Hoops Game Changer Award for its work in the New York community.

Chain Link doesn’t require you to be a be a member of a team. You don’t need to be an elite player. You don’t need a ticket to get in the door. All you need is the drive to get better and the proper instruction to fuel your passion.

The Chain Link environment is positive, energetic, safe and structured to ensure the best possible experience for all participants. In addition to teaching core basketball skills like defense, rebounding, shooting and ball handling, we use the game of basketball as a vehicle to teach young ballplayers lessons on work ethic, leadership, teamwork, communication and the importance of education.

To date, Chain Link has served thousands of young ballplayers and has received support from Nike, Foot Locker/House of Hoops, Powerade and the New Jersey Nets.

To get involved, contact Josh Gotthelf or visit www.chainlinkfundamentals.org.