Chandler Parsons Tea-Bags JaVale McGee

#Dunks #Video
01.17.12 7 years ago 6 Comments

JaVale McGee is almost certainly not a happy camper this Tuesday morning. Emerging from a great jam-packed day of NBA basketball yesterday comes this clip of Houston’s Chandler Parsons tea-bagging McGee yesterday afternoon (it basically broke Twitter when it happened).

To be fair, the dunk itself wasn’t exactly “on” McGee. The swinging and landing afterwards, however, certainly was. We’re pretty sure the rest of his teammates (if they even talk to each other anymore) are killing JaVale about letting this happen.

TOPICS#Dunks#Video
TAGSCHANDLER PARSONSDimeMagDUNKSHIGHLIGHTSHouston RocketsJAVALE MCGEEvideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

