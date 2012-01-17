Chandler Parsons Tea-Bags JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee is almost certainly not a happy camper this Tuesday morning. Emerging from a great jam-packed day of NBA basketball yesterday comes this clip of Houston’s Chandler Parsons tea-bagging McGee yesterday afternoon (it basically broke Twitter when it happened).
To be fair, the dunk itself wasn’t exactly “on” McGee. The swinging and landing afterwards, however, certainly was. We’re pretty sure the rest of his teammates (if they even talk to each other anymore) are killing JaVale about letting this happen.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
that wasnt just a tea bag that was a sensual swirling teabag!
Hey JaVale, tell me how my nuts taste!
Also, I’d say he got dunked on. Parsons got the rebound over top of him and there was lots of contact. McGee wasn’t going for the block, but to us white people, that still counts.
Yah, I’d say he got banged on too.. No escapin this one!
There’s apparently a video of a passed-out LSU fan really getting teabagged at a game. I’d paste the link but youtube isn’t allowed at work.
McGee wanna wipe that white stuff off the back of his neck and forehead…
Jussayin
Nice box-out, Javale.