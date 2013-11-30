Chandler Parsons Perfect From Three; Dwight Howard With Post-Game Robot Videobomb

Before last night, Rockets 6-9 forward Chandler Parsons, was shooting 31.7 percent from beyond the three-point arc, well below last year’s mark of 38.5. After the game, he was back above the league average from deep and the Rockets had a well-rounded 114-95 victory over the visiting Nets. What a difference a night can make.

Parsons was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 6-of-6 from three-point range, to lead six Rockets players in double-figures with 21. James Harden â€” in 25 minutes after missing the previous three Rockets wins with a sore left foot â€” was just 1-for-4 from the field, but he did add 7 assists to go with his substandard nine-point outing. The win belonged to Parsons, though, and his three-point shot appears back in form.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Dwight Howard videobombed Parsons after the game, in a copycat of Chris Bosh‘s robot.

The awkwardness of Dwight’s comedic styling is still cringe-worthy.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.