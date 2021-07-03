Scottie Pippen has had quite the week or so. Pippen has called out a number of individuals in some form or fashion, from negatively comparing Kevin Durant to LeBron James (and drawing the ire of KD in the process), to seriously critiquing Ben Simmons, to calling out Phil Jackson for allegedly being a racist.

One such person who drew Pippen’s ire was Charles Barkley. Pippen made light of how he can be diminished on Inside the NBA for never winning a ring, then said of Barkley’s reputation for being a tough player, “He only got arrested for throwing some little white guys out of a window. I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around. He plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped.”

On Friday, Barkley appeared on the Dan Patrick Show to respond to Pippen, and more or less said that the reason he’s saying these sorts of things is he has a book to sell.

Here's what Charles Barkley had to say in response to the comments made by Scottie Pippen… pic.twitter.com/rO5QdgV9i6 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 2, 2021

“I’m disappointed in Scottie, because he’s burning every bridge,” Barkley said. “I know he has a book coming out. Listen, Scottie was a very good player, I’ve always liked Scottie, too. I’ve always liked him, I’ve never had a disagreement or an argument with him. But he’s taking shots at me, and I’m just laughing, because I’m like, ‘Yo, man, you do know we’re, like, 60 years old. We don’t have beefs anymore, we’re like 60.’

“I was disappointed he’s taking shots at Michael, Phil Jackson, and myself,” Barkley went on to say. “But I understand he’s got a book coming out. And I just think it’s silly and stupid, to be honest with you. Listen, hey, we know you’ve got a book coming out, stop trying to take shots at big fish, he’s big game hunting. You come after myself, you come after Michael, you come after Phil Jackson, and we know you’ve got a book coming out. But it really just makes you look stupid and silly in the long run, to be honest with you.”

With how things have gone here, we fully expect Pippen to respond sooner rather than later.