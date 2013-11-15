Charles Barkley Discusses The Use Of The N-Word & Blake Griffin

During halftime of TNT’s Knicks-Rockets game, Inside the NBA‘s Charles Barkley rhapsodized about the use the N-word by black and white friends, and how it was still inappropriate for Matt Barnes to use the word in his controversial tweet last night. Then the popular TNT mouthpiece addressed Blake Griffin.
It’s Chuck, so take it all with a grain of salt. But he tells Blake Griffin the only way players are going to stop beating up on him is if he fights back a little bit. Chuck thinks Griffin should “draw a line in the sand.” Despite the machismo rhetoric when discussing Griffin, Barkley is eloquent when the subject of the n-word comes up, so pay attention.
It just comes down to the fact that you just have to fight at times. When guys choose to trip you have to let them know that there’s a cost for their shit. The ones that are into starting shit know and or perceive that they aren’t up to par and do it to make themselves feel worth a damn. You can either give flat out knock ’em the fuck out, give them Bruce Bowen tactics throughout the game, or catch their asses alone after the game. Another thing about dudes like that is that they reveal themselves as pussies when there’s no audience to feed their shit.
