Charles Barkley Discusses The Use Of The N-Word & Blake Griffin

#Charles Barkley
11.14.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

During halftime of TNT’s Knicks-Rockets game, Inside the NBA‘s Charles Barkley rhapsodized about the use the N-word by black and white friends, and how it was still inappropriate for Matt Barnes to use the word in his controversial tweet last night. Then the popular TNT mouthpiece addressed Blake Griffin.

It’s Chuck, so take it all with a grain of salt. But he tells Blake Griffin the only way players are going to stop beating up on him is if he fights back a little bit. Chuck thinks Griffin should “draw a line in the sand.” Despite the machismo rhetoric when discussing Griffin, Barkley is eloquent when the subject of the n-word comes up, so pay attention.

[Sean Highkin]

What do you think?

TOPICS#Charles Barkley
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYDimeMagINSIDE THE NBANBA ON TNTSmack

