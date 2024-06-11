Hockey fan Charles Barkley was out in full force on Monday night. With the NBA Finals on a break and TNT’s obligations for the year all wrapped up, Barkley made his way Sunrise to watch the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, where the Panthers hold a 1-0 series lead.

Barkley made an appearance on ESPN’s intermission report and Charles Barkley’d it up, which is to say he had a good time and made fun of Shaquille O’Neal. A little later, Barkley made his way onto Canadian television, as he gave some time to Sportsnet to talk hockey. At one point, he got asked about Game 1 of the series and forgot he was on live television.

Charles Barkley. Big Edmonton guy. 🎥: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/tAITq5fub0 — Oilersnation.com, Oily Since ‘07 (@OilersNation) June 11, 2024

“Well, [the Oilers] played great in Game 1, but they didn’t win,” Barkley said. “[Panthers goalie Sergei] Bobrovsky was f*ck … oops, sorry. I’m sorry. He was freaking amazing. I apologize to y’all kids at home. No, he was freakin’ amazing.”

In fairness to Chuck, Bobrovsky was pretty f*cking amazing during Game 1, as he saved all 32 shots he faced to pitch a shutout as the Panthers picked up a 3-0 win. His performance marked the seventh time that a goalie did not allow a goal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.