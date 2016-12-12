Kenny Smith Is Working Hard To Mend Fences Between Charles Barkley And Michael Jordan

#Michael Jordan #Charles Barkley
Senior Writer
12.12.16

It’s always so silly when legends of a genre or industry feud for so many years over dumb rivalries and bitter misunderstandings, only to finally make amends later in life. It’s such a waste, thinking about what could have been after so many years of stupidity and childish bickering. Like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger wasting the best years of their prime fighting over which actor was the bigger action star, only to give us The Expendables movies in their AARP years. Or Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan continuing to beef over criticism, when all it would take to kill it is apparently an apology.

Kenny Smith has been the man stuck in the middle of the Barkley/Jordan feud for some time now, as he works with Barkley on Inside the NBA and has been friends with Jordan since their college hoops days. Last month, The Jet even stoked reports that the feud was finally over, when he shared an image of the two NBA legends together, but Barkley killed that by claiming it was just a picture.

And while Barkley recently said that he’d love to end this nonsensical feud with his “brother,” he hasn’t done anything about it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#Charles Barkley
TAGSCHARLES BARKLEYkenny smithMichael Jordan

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP