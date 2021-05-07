Inside the NBA
DimeMag

Charles Barkley Tried To Make The Play-In Tournament Less Confusing And Made Things Way Worse

TwitterAssociate Editor

The NBA, in an attempt to make more games matter for more teams at the end of the regular season, instituted a play-in tournament to determine the 7 and 8 seeds in both conferences this year. It’s drawn some scorn from players and other folks around the league — LeBron James, in particular, is not a fan — but an issue popping up is that people just don’t seem to totally get how the whole thing works.

The fine folks at Inside the NBA tried to remedy this by having Charles Barkley do a full breakdown of the tournament. The problem that they ran into is that Chuck (probably correctly!) deduced that the teams that end up in the 7 and 8 seeds don’t have much of a chance to go on a sustained run, so instead, he just kept calling them losers while struggling to figure out if he should use his hands or a laser pointer.

This ends with a hallmark of most Inside the NBA conversations about stuff: At one point, the topic changed to something completely different when Barkley asked the fellas about their takes on “cryptocoin.” Admittedly, this did a horrific job of explaining things (despite the fact that Ernie Johnson was trying his best), but at least it was good television.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×