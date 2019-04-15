TNT on Twitter

LeBron James isn’t in the postseason for the first time in years, and many in the NBA are struggling to get used to it. The Eastern Conference is wide open without James on the Cavaliers, and the Western Conference didn’t see LeBron lift the Lakers into postseason contention after a groin injury cut his season short.

Without a postseason opponent to worry about, James has one of the longest offseasons of his career ahead of him. And he doesn’t seem to necessarily hate the time off.

LeBron seems really upset that he isn't in the playoffs right now pic.twitter.com/xta2fNxTqP — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) April 15, 2019

But Charles Barkley wants to put the best basketball player on the planet to work this spring, and he’s already asked James to join the TNT broadcast once. On Sunday night, after the second day of NBA postseason action, Barkley gave it one last go to get LeBron to commit to an appearance on the network’s broadcasts.