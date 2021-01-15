In the hours after the four-team blockbuster trade that ended with James Harden in Brooklyn, Victor Oladipo in Houston, Caris LeVert in Indiana, Jarrett Allen in Cleveland and the Rockets with a blank slate, many have weighed in with analysis on all sides. Not to be outdone, TNT’s Inside The NBA crew broke it all down before tip-off between the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs on Thursday and, unsurprisingly, they had plenty to say.

For starters, Shaq went as far as to say that the trade would be a “bust” for both Harden and the Nets if it doesn’t come with a title this season.

“He got his superteam. He has to win this year. If he doesn’t win this year it’s a bust.” @SHAQ reacts to Harden being traded to Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/YSTlqewqB7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 15, 2021

Later, Barkley discussed the potential fit between Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, saying that Durant to have proven “he’s not selfish” at this stage.

“Only one of those three guys who has proven to me he’s not selfish and not a ‘me guy’ is KD.” Chuck weighs in on Brooklyn’s new trio. pic.twitter.com/QC8yRP04P7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 15, 2021

Quite honestly, those opinions were not shocking from either Hall of Famer. After all, it will be fascinating to see how three of the best scorers in the NBA co-exist offensively, particularly when it comes to Harden and Irving trying to share primary ball-handling responsibilities.

In fact, the most amusing quip of the night came, of course, from Barkley, who said that Durant “went from The Splash Brothers to The Dribble Brothers” in joining up with Irving and Harden.

“KD went from the Splash Brothers to the Dribble Brothers” Chuck 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/QIy7SdcaHC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 15, 2021

This is both hysterical and on-brand for Barkley, who mixes just a little bit of analysis here with a spectacular one-liner. It doesn’t seem likely that “dribble brothers” will catch on like “splash brothers” did for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson but, if the Durant-Harden-Irving experiment flames out, Barkley may have been ahead of the curve.