Charles Barkley has a pretty notable role in the NBA ecosystem. Barkley, the Hall of Fame player turned pundit for TNT, is known for being a harsh teller of truths and one of the sport’s funniest personalities. While Barkley talks about the game for a living and is certainly comfortable discussing the major storylines around the league, he’s never been shy about how he has interests beyond the NBA, and he’s not exactly pouring over basketball stuff during the offseason.

All of this is to say: “Who He Play For?” is back. If you do not know the game, Barkley is presented a list of players who changed teams in the offseason and he has to guess their new team. It normally does not go especially well, and this year, well, it did not go especially well. Here are the players and the teams Barkley guessed.

Richaun Holmes: Brooklyn Nets

Joe Ingles: Utah Jazz

Lonnie Walker IV: Brooklyn Nets

Torrey Craig: Sacramento Kings

Garrett Temple: Detroit Pistons

If you would like to play along, go ahead and guess and we’ll drop the answers below perhaps the most famous clip in the segment’s history.

Holmes plays for the Dallas Mavericks, Ingles plays for the Orlando Magic, Walker plays for the Brooklyn Nets, Craig plays for the Chicago Bulls, and Temple, a “Who He Play For? Hall of Famer,” plays for the Toronto Raptors. If you got more than one of five right, congrats on beating Chuck this year.