Charles Barkley has never been shy about how little he’ll follow the NBA during the offseason. It leads to Barkley receiving a ton of criticism — and to be clear, there is certainly something to the most prominent pundit in the league not diving into the nitty-gritty of the league that closely — but at the same time, the Inside the NBA folks have found a way to turn this into a popular segment early in the year: Who He Play For?

If you are unaware of the rules, Barkley gets presented a player and has to name their team. It usually goes horribly, and on Thursday night, it went horribly, as The Chuckster went 1-for-5.

Here’s how things went down:

Taj Gibson

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Chuck’s guess: New Jersey Nets

Talen Horton-Tucker

Team: Chicago Bulls

Chuck’s guess: Utah Jazz

Patty Mills

Team: Utah Jazz

Chuck’s guess: Utah Jazz

Doug McDermott

Team: Sacramento Kings

Chuck’s guess: Detroit Pistons

Garrett Temple

Team: Toronto Raptors

Chuck’s guess: Portland Trail Blazers

Of course, it’s possible this is the last time we see Who He Play For?, as Turner does not have NBA broadcasting rights after this year and it’s unclear what Inside will look like going forward, even though Barkley has committed to remaining with the network. If this is, indeed, the final time we’ll see the game, we’re just glad Chuck got to guess what team Garrett Temple plays for one final time.