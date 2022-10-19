Charles Barkley Went 0-For-5 Once Again Playing ‘Who He Play For?’

You can always count on a few things on the opening night of the NBA regular season: four (well, or three and the Lakers) of the league’s top teams will be in action, last year’s champions will get their rings and raise a banner at home, and Charles Barkley will fail spectacularly at another edition of “Who He Play For?”

TNT’s coverage of opening night, which now sends the Inside the NBA crew on the road, always includes one of the desk’s favorite games, in which they pick five role players who have changed teams this offseason and task the Chuckster with naming their new team, knowing fully well that he has not watched any preseason basketball.

This year, Chuck faced a new quintet to figure out and while he GUARANTEED he’d get one, he once again went 0-for-5 faced with figuring out where Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, James Johnson, Delon Wright, and Garrett Temple are currently employed.

New season. Same Chuck 🤦‍♂️ Chuck did as well as expected in a new edition of "Who He Play For?" 💀 pic.twitter.com/0Z0n8NYqTq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 19, 2022

Ernie calling Garrett Temple a “Who He Play For?” Hall of Famer is spectacular — Temple has changed teams an incredible 14 times via trades and free agency in his career — and Shaq and Kenny even try and help Barkley out to no avail with the cruel trick of asking about Aaron and Justin Holiday, as both brothers play for the Hawks now. Chuck gets hung up on guessing the Sacramento Kings a bunch, which backfires, and Kenny laughs realizing he was trying to use the jersey from the headshot as a clue.