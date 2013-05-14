Charles, Shaq and Kenny Clown Dwyane Wade’s Suit on TNT

05.13.13 5 years ago

Dwyane Wade‘s pre- and post-game clothing choices have had about as much impact on this series as he has on the court, and he keeps upping the ante. Tonight he’s getting killed on TNT and Twitter for his suit (and floods).

Here’s Charles, Kenny and Shaq going to work:

And here’s on from the NY Daily NewsFrank Isola (with game relevance):

