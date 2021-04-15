Getty Image
DimeMag

Potential Top Pick Charli Collier Got A FaceTime From Fellow Texas Alum Kevin Durant Before The WNBA Draft

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The 2021 WNBA Draft will take place on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, as dreams will come true for a number of top prospects and everything runs through the Dallas Wings, who currently have three of the top five picks in the draft (and recently traded the 7th pick to the Sparks).

Among the players vying for the top pick is Texas’ Charli Collier, who averaged 13.1 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Texas Longhorns this year and, at 6’5, would bring some tremendous size in the paint for whomever is looking to draft her. There are other possibilities at No. 1 — as our Brendon Kleen explored in his mock draft — but Collier is the top center in the draft. Among those who Collier can count on as supporters is fellow Texas alum Kevin Durant, who voiced his support for her being the top pick on Twitter on Thursday, to which she responded she’ll be sending him her jersey as soon as possible.

The two Longhorns also linked up via FaceTime prior to the draft, with Collier — who wore 35 at Texas in honor of KD — and Durant discussing what number she could change to like he did in going to Brooklyn, with KD a big fan of No. 11.

It’s a cool example of the support NBA stars now are giving to the WNBA and the next generation of WNBA stars, and also just a nice distraction for Collier on what is surely a day filled with stress, anxiety, and excitement while awaiting where her community will continue. She likely won’t have to wait long to hear her name called, and whatever uniform that is, the Wings or elsewhere, Durant will be rocking one soon after.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Travel Podcasts For Anyone Ready To Hit The Road Again
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×