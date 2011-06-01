Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 1

Winners
NBA Fans: The first game time commercial break wasn’t until the 5:30 mark of the first quarter. An impressive feat considering the monumental commercial-fest that usually ruins any semblance of momentum or flow that the NBA Finals attempts to find.
Juwan Howard: For getting in the game! And he grabbed an offensive rebound! I have to stop now before I blow a gasket.
Erik Spoelstra: Midway through the first quarter, ABC simultaneously played an interview with Spoelstra and the first quarter action. For those of you paying close attention, you may have noticed that Spoelstra had stubble, as if he were trying to grow a beard. So kudos to you, Mr. Spoelstra, for hitting puberty.
Mike Miller: For exceeding the previously established gear maximum (known as the Allen Iverson line). Miller’s repetoire included an entire left arm sleeve (up through the shoulder), right wrist band, two knee braces, thumb braces on both hands, right forearm sweat band and last but not least, high socks. He was only missing a headband, neck brace and eye-black.
The Rim: For wagging its Dikembe finger at Jason Terry in the second quarter and Brendan Haywood in the third. The best part? Haywood’s fiasco came right after Van Gundy praised him as an “NBA starter.”
Rick Carlisle: For switching to zone in the second quarter. It completely stifled Miami’s attack and reenergized the Mavs.
Miami’s Crowd: For showing up before halftime! And they actually made noise! I’m getting too excited again.
Doris Burke: For wearing the craziest silver blazer of all time. It was glistening.
Doris Burke’s microphone: I can’t even describe it. It had a moving, flag-like screen on it. Totally unnecessary, but totally enjoyed.
LeBron James’ Three Ball: Four of five from distance, including an NBA 2K11 style fadeaway from the right side. Although he needs to work on his celebrations.
Dwyane Wade: For actually showing up in the fourth and secretly padding all his stats when the game was already over.
Mike Breen: For having a coronary after the LeBron James and one dunk in the fourth quarter. Who knew he could react with something other than “BANG!”
NBA Camera Crew: For zooming in on a fat guy celebrating after the Wade to LeBron alley-oop near the end of the game. You would think they would choose a hot girl, but no.
Biddy shouldnt be in the roation. What does he do that Chalmers cant? I mean Chalmers doesnt need to play 30mins, Wade and Lebron are pretty capable of dribbling the ball across halfcourt and oddly enough they shoot better from 3 aswell (then Biddy atleast)…
The saddest part to me is the Miami crowd. After being spoiled by watches OKC/Dallas it is such a let down to see a crowd who reacts after big plays. No constant support or constant pressure on the opponent. Weak.
*who ONLY reacts
Biddy! ha but seriously,this can’t be the same cold blooded shooter that rained unholy terror on the league when he ran point for the Kings…….
you’re going to have to make some more revisions soopa…
Yeah I know lol. Posted it quickly and English is not my native language, sorry!
