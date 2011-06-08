Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 4

So apparently we have a series. Whencites an elbow injury today, don’t be surprised. And wheneventually contracts pneumonia, expect him to score 40. Obviously LeBron was last night’s biggest loser and Dirk it’s biggest winner, but there are some other people of note who deserve some recognition.

Winners

Jason Terry: For his one-handed fling at the end of the shot clock.

Mario Chalmers: For his hard foul on Terry to prevent a fast break layup. How many times have we seen this end in an and one? Also, for living in the lane and racking up six assists. Clearly Mike Wilbon watched a different game, claiming post-game that he played “poorly.”

Little kid in the front row: For whacking the lady sitting next to him with a thunderstick after a Dallas run forced a Miami timeout. That’s really the beauty of youth â€“ do whatever you want and get away with it. So what was her retaliation, you ask? A pat on the head. Little kid 1, pissed off lady 0.

Dwyane Wade: For an impressive and one in which he went up for the dunk, got fouled, lost the ball and hung on the rim. Meanwhile the ball came late to the party, dropping into the basket Wade was already hanging on the rim. But this play raised a few questions: Is that even legal? Is it not basket interference on Wade? Is there even a rule on this?

Dirk Nowitzki: For looking super German when he was sixteen. And for having a perfect part in his hair for the NBA Draft.

Steve Nash: I can’t even describe his hair on Draft Day, but one thing I do know is that it was a win.

Dirk’s finger: Remember how it’s messed up? Yeah, me neither. Now that he’s got a sinus infection, I’m curious to see what malady will arise for Game 5.