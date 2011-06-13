Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 6

#Dwyane Wade #LeBron James
06.13.11 7 years ago 6 Comments
The Mavs may be the big winners and the Heat the big losers, but it’s the little things that count. For the last time of the 2011-12 season, here are your Game 6 winners and losers.

Winners

Erik Spoelstra: For starting Mario Chalmers. It was about time that Mike Bibby and Peja Stojakovic shared the role of bench high-fiver and over exuberant celebrator.

LeBron James: So he may have been the biggest individual, but he did surpass his Game 4 points total at the 7:46 mark. Of the first quarter.

Rick Carlisle: You would think that Miami would have developed a plan for Carlisle’s vaunted zone defense, but no.

Eddie House: For being the only reason Miami even stayed in the game. That sentence should never have to be uttered.

Ian Mahinmi: For nailing a 10-foot fadeaway over Chris Bosh. Who knew he was a closer as well.

DeShawn Stevenson: After stroking back-to-back threes, he strutted back to Miami’s bench. Although I couldn’t tell if that was a momentary brain lapse or an intentional “feel the full pain of my 12 minutes and 38 seconds played” swag move.

Dwyane Wade: For stuffing Tyson Chandler. Again. You would think that the size advantage would play in Chandler’s favor.

The Fight: Finally some emotion in this series. And to no one’s surprise, Stevenson was the instigator.

James Jones: For being the lone Miami player to stay on the bench during the Chalmers/Stevenson/Haslem pillow fight. Because if Jones gets suspended for leaving the bench area, Miami is screwed.

The Timeout Leading to the Fight: Rick Carlisle called timeout to halt Miami’s second quarter momentum before Stevenson shoved Haslem. As Jeff Van Gundy put it, the fight was “the ultimate momentum breaker.”

Brian Cardinal: For showing some toughness and committing some hard fouls. It’s not like it was the playoffs or anything. And I think it’s about time we upgrade him from “The Custodian” to “The Head Janitor.”

Jason Terry’s Bicep Tattoo: More specifically, it wins the award for “most unlikely tattoo to gain validation.”

J.J. Barea: For wearing the Puerto Rican flag as a cape during the celebration. The best part is that this was clearly premeditated.

Chris Bosh’s Emotions: So maybe his tears further revealed his emotional instability, but I’ll take that over the LeBron stone face.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwyane Wade#LeBron James
TAGSBrian CardinalCHRIS BOSHDAVID STERNDESHAWN STEVENSONDimeMagDWYANE WADEEddie HouseERIK SPOELSTRAIan MahinmiJames JonesJASON TERRYJJ BareaLeBron JamesMARIO CHALMERSMark JacksonMike BibbyPeja StojakovicRick CarlisleSHAWN MARIONTYSON CHANDLERUDONIS HASLEM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP