Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 6

The Mavs may be the big winners and the Heat the big losers , but it’s the little things that count. For the last time of the 2011-12 season, here are your Game 6 winners and losers.

Winners

Erik Spoelstra: For starting Mario Chalmers. It was about time that Mike Bibby and Peja Stojakovic shared the role of bench high-fiver and over exuberant celebrator.

LeBron James: So he may have been the biggest individual, but he did surpass his Game 4 points total at the 7:46 mark. Of the first quarter.

Rick Carlisle: You would think that Miami would have developed a plan for Carlisle’s vaunted zone defense, but no.

Eddie House: For being the only reason Miami even stayed in the game. That sentence should never have to be uttered.

Ian Mahinmi: For nailing a 10-foot fadeaway over Chris Bosh. Who knew he was a closer as well.

DeShawn Stevenson: After stroking back-to-back threes, he strutted back to Miami’s bench. Although I couldn’t tell if that was a momentary brain lapse or an intentional “feel the full pain of my 12 minutes and 38 seconds played” swag move.

Dwyane Wade: For stuffing Tyson Chandler. Again. You would think that the size advantage would play in Chandler’s favor.

The Fight: Finally some emotion in this series. And to no one’s surprise, Stevenson was the instigator.

James Jones: For being the lone Miami player to stay on the bench during the Chalmers/Stevenson/Haslem pillow fight. Because if Jones gets suspended for leaving the bench area, Miami is screwed.

The Timeout Leading to the Fight: Rick Carlisle called timeout to halt Miami’s second quarter momentum before Stevenson shoved Haslem. As Jeff Van Gundy put it, the fight was “the ultimate momentum breaker.”

Brian Cardinal: For showing some toughness and committing some hard fouls. It’s not like it was the playoffs or anything. And I think it’s about time we upgrade him from “The Custodian” to “The Head Janitor.”

Jason Terry’s Bicep Tattoo: More specifically, it wins the award for “most unlikely tattoo to gain validation.”

J.J. Barea: For wearing the Puerto Rican flag as a cape during the celebration. The best part is that this was clearly premeditated.

Chris Bosh’s Emotions: So maybe his tears further revealed his emotional instability, but I’ll take that over the LeBron stone face.