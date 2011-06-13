Charlie Sheen’s Winners & Losers From Game 6

Winners
Erik Spoelstra: For starting Mario Chalmers. It was about time that Mike Bibby and Peja Stojakovic shared the role of bench high-fiver and over exuberant celebrator.
LeBron James: So he may have been the biggest individual, but he did surpass his Game 4 points total at the 7:46 mark. Of the first quarter.
Rick Carlisle: You would think that Miami would have developed a plan for Carlisle’s vaunted zone defense, but no.
Eddie House: For being the only reason Miami even stayed in the game. That sentence should never have to be uttered.
Ian Mahinmi: For nailing a 10-foot fadeaway over Chris Bosh. Who knew he was a closer as well.
DeShawn Stevenson: After stroking back-to-back threes, he strutted back to Miami’s bench. Although I couldn’t tell if that was a momentary brain lapse or an intentional “feel the full pain of my 12 minutes and 38 seconds played” swag move.
Dwyane Wade: For stuffing Tyson Chandler. Again. You would think that the size advantage would play in Chandler’s favor.
The Fight: Finally some emotion in this series. And to no one’s surprise, Stevenson was the instigator.
James Jones: For being the lone Miami player to stay on the bench during the Chalmers/Stevenson/Haslem pillow fight. Because if Jones gets suspended for leaving the bench area, Miami is screwed.
The Timeout Leading to the Fight: Rick Carlisle called timeout to halt Miami’s second quarter momentum before Stevenson shoved Haslem. As Jeff Van Gundy put it, the fight was “the ultimate momentum breaker.”
Brian Cardinal: For showing some toughness and committing some hard fouls. It’s not like it was the playoffs or anything. And I think it’s about time we upgrade him from “The Custodian” to “The Head Janitor.”
Jason Terry’s Bicep Tattoo: More specifically, it wins the award for “most unlikely tattoo to gain validation.”
J.J. Barea: For wearing the Puerto Rican flag as a cape during the celebration. The best part is that this was clearly premeditated.
Chris Bosh’s Emotions: So maybe his tears further revealed his emotional instability, but I’ll take that over the LeBron stone face.
Speaking of commercials, I was surprised all series when they would cut to commercial after the visiting team’s player intros.
All highlights and post games comments from last night:
They better not EVER do that again! killed the vibe
Peja Stojakovic: For being the only Dallas player without his hand on his heart during the National Anthem. Your not being American is not an excuse.
Really? I mean really? Send me one of those guidebook on how to be a good foreigner in America…
This article sounds really biased. James a winner? Bareas flop the biggest in history? I could go on. Must be another hopeless Heat fan.
JD – i detected a wee bit of sarcasm in the James winner spot. check it.
I’m gonna miss Charlie’s/Dylan’s #winners and #losers. well done.