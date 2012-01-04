Chase-Down Block Death Match: Kyrie Irving Vs. Kevin Durant

When we saw Kyrie Irving catch D.J. Augustin slipping, we figured that would end up being the top block of the night. Channeling LeBron James in his old home? Not much can beat it. But then Kevin Durant – during one of his worst games as a pro – came out of nowhere on our man Wesley Matthews to give perhaps the best defensive highlight we’ve seen from him in a while. Chase-down blocks are becoming all the rage in the NBA recently, and we’ve got another death match for you right here. Hit the jump for the videos.

Which block was better?

