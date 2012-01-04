Chase-Down Block Death Match: Kyrie Irving Vs. Kevin Durant

When we saw Kyrie Irving catch D.J. Augustin slipping, we figured that would end up being the top block of the night. Channeling LeBron James in his old home? Not much can beat it. But then Kevin Durant – during one of his worst games as a pro – came out of nowhere on our man Wesley Matthews to give perhaps the best defensive highlight we’ve seen from him in a while. Chase-down blocks are becoming all the rage in the NBA recently, and we’ve got another death match for you right here. Hit the jump for the videos.
Or:
Which block was better?
Kyrie…the offensive player saw him coming and still thought he could score…Durant’s opposite hand sneak attack block was kind of sweet though!
It’s close. I maybe have to go with Durant because he blocked a dunk attempt. Though Irving is shorter so yeah, 6 of 1 half dozen of the other.
Lowry’s block on Pargo was better than both of these.
Both were nice, but I like Kyrie’s better because he is smaller and because it was so fluid…full speed run to smack it off the glass with his left hand then get right back in play to initiate the offense. Portland got the rebound on Durant’s block then got the foul call. Was nasty block on a dunk attempt though.
These two blocks just put on full display how superior of an athlete Lebron is. Both of these blocks were nice, but Lebron’s chase down blocks are electric! These are good hustle plays. I’m no Lebron groupie, but his blocks are game changers.
I agree with Joe tho, Lowry’s block on Pargo was waaaay better than both of these!
The Irving block was nice specially for a point guard.
KD barely elevated on his block since he’s 6’11 and long armed.
But I agree Lebron’s blocks are one hell of a signature move.