Chase-Down Block Death Match: LeBron James Vs. Josh Smith

12.29.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

Too many highlights came out of the Heat’s come-from-behing win in Charlotte last night. While most were on the offensive end, LeBron James did add another chase-down block to his seemingly never-ending highlight reel. Still, that perhaps wasn’t even the best defensive play of the day. Josh Smith caught John Wall on the break as well, knocking him to the floor. Which one was the best? Hit the jump to decide.

Or:

Which one was better?

