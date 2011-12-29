Chase-Down Block Death Match: LeBron James Vs. Josh Smith

Too many highlights came out of the Heat’s come-from-behing win in Charlotte last night. While most were on the offensive end, LeBron James did add another chase-down block to his seemingly never-ending highlight reel. Still, that perhaps wasn’t even the best defensive play of the day. Josh Smith caught John Wall on the break as well, knocking him to the floor. Which one was the best? Hit the jump to decide.
Or:
Which one was better?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Lebron’s was better cuz dude picked his pocket clean!
J-Smoove’s was way better. Look at John Wall’s reaction as he falls to the floor in utter shock and dibelief ROLMBO!!!
Besides Josh is the better shot blocker. It’s just what he does! Fastest player to 1,000 blocked shots in NBA history! Look it up. LeBoob is a wannabe.
anyway, that cat derrick brown was loosing the ball on the way up and he wasn’t even moving fast.
J-Smoove all day.
….and LeBaby getting his pocket picked makes it worse.
have to go with Bron’s… the mere fact that he had to chase down the dude that picked him off clean on the other end of the floor makes it even more impressive
LeBron stuffed him straight up, easily the better one
LeBron cuz he baked a fresh batch of cookies so he HAD to redeem himself
@TruthClarity
You’re letting your opinion of Bron interfere with who had the better block
blocking a two handed dunk is harder than a one-handed… Smoove!
lebron hands down
Bron because of the context – it’s like tackling the guy that stole your wallet. Soul-crushing negation of the other guy’s highlight play.
Im going with lebrons. The only reason why josh smiths block looks nice is cause wall lost his grip of the rim and fell. Plus lebron would have got postered big time if he didnt block that shot. Josh was still on the side/behind wall
Lebron is a monster! the guy already is set up for a quick jam and for him to show up out of nowhere, swat the shot, the body control to land like its nothing and the other guy falling down like a hammer hit him. Damnnn
JSmoove is no slouch either. He made John Wall look like a highschooler. My goodness! Gorgeous play! (In a Mark Jackson + Mav Albert voice)
I agree with Ignarus
Derrick Brown was about to have the greatest highlight of his career. One that he’ll be telling his grandkids about some day. He rips Lebron then dunks on him in the same play! But then out of Nowhere the script is flipped and Lebron adds to his chase down block legacy.
JRs was also against a guy 5inches shorter than him. While Derrick Brown and Lebron are about the same size.
Lebron gets his cookies tooken (yes i said tooken). Lebron redeems his aforementioned cookies. Equilibrium is restored.
I’d go with Lebron on this one, Smith was just at the right place at the right time.