Check It Out, San Antonio: Leaked LeBron Sneaker Sample Has “2-Time Champion” Written On It

A sample of a new colorway for the Nike LeBron X Low recently surfaced, sporting a “2-Time Champion” inscription on the inner lining. According to KixAndTheCity, this sneaker features a floral-based upper and black patent leather. It also has nods to palm trees and South Beach.

But perhaps most importantly, on the inside lining, there are “11-12, 12-13â€³ and “2-Time Champion” graphics.

Whether this shoe is merely a sample, or perhaps only releasing should Miami win the last two games of the Finals remains to be seen. Either way, this is solid bulletin board material for the Spurs.

images via KixAndTheCity

