Check Out Jimmy Butler’s Huge Alley Oop Dunk on Chris Bosh’s Head!

Like the rest of the basketball world, we’re sure you’re glued to this Miami Heat/Chicago Bulls game on on ESPN. However this thing turns out, the one thing that is certain is that the Bulls are giving LeBron James & Co. everything they can handle.

If the Bulls do hold on, one of the highlights that will be played over and over again will be this alley oop that Jimmy Butler caught on Chris Bosh‘s head:

