Check Out The NBA’s New Kobe Bryant Commercial Before It Airs

This dunk that Kobe put on Todd MacCulloch‘s head during the 2002 NBA Finals is probably one of the most overlooked facials in Finals history. It was nasty. This new commercial (titled “Forever Kobe”) from the league’s Finals 2013 “BIG” campaign begins airing tonight, and it’s probably going to be one of our favorite commercials of the year. Oh yeah, that beat? It’s from Mos Def and his song, “Life in Marvelous Times.”

