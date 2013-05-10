Check Out The New Limited Edition Tissot Watch For Tony Parker

05.10.13 5 years ago

With Tony Parker claiming he invented the tear drop shot, it’s only fitting that the NBA All-Star’s newest watch from Tissot stands for precision, robustness and classic style. The Swiss-made Tissot PRC 200 Tony Parker Limited Edition 2013 is a sophisticated watch with stylish and sporty details, including Quartz movement, a 316L stainless steel case with a screw-down crown, engraved with silk printed glass case back and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. The watch is water resistance up to a pressure of 20 bar (200 m / 660 ft), and also features a leather strap with a butterfly clasp. It is a limited edition of 4,999 pieces.

For any fans out there, the watch is now available for $595 in their online store.

What do you think?

