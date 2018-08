Check Out The Vegas Summer League Schedule Here

The NBA Summer league is kicking off next Friday, and the majority of NBA rookies, sophomores, and fringe players will be on display to earn a roster spot. It’s an exciting time with great summer basketball, access to players and competition. Here’s the schedule of games, if you ever find yourself in Vegas this summer.

Friday July 13 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — Atlanta vs. Washington

3:00 PM — Houston vs. Toronto

5:00 PM — Golden State vs. LA Lakers

7:00 PM — Sacramento vs. Charlotte

Saturday July 14 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — Memphis vs. New York

3:00 PM — Golden State vs. Denver

5:00 PM — LA Lakers vs. Sacramento

7:00 PM — Houston vs. Washington

Sunday July 15 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — New York vs. Phoenix

3:00 PM — Denver vs. Dallas

5:00 PM — San Antonio vs. Atlanta

7:00 PM — Washington vs. NBA D-League

(Thomas & Mack)

3:30 PM — Toronto vs. Miami

5:30 PM — Cleveland vs. Charlotte

7:30 PM — New Orleans vs. Portland

Monday July 16 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — Atlanta vs. Boston

3:00 PM — Dallas vs. Toronto

5:00 PM — Cleveland vs. NBA D-League

7:00 PM — LA Clippers vs. Minnesota

(Thomas & Mack)

3:30 PM — Houston vs. Sacramento

5:30 PM — LA Lakers vs. Miami

7:30 PM — Milwaukee vs. New Orleans

Tuesday July 17 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — Denver vs. New York

3:00 PM — Washington vs. Memphis

5:00 PM — Portland vs. Houston

7:00 PM — Chicago vs. Boston

(Thomas & Mack)

3:30 PM — San Antonio vs. LA Lakers

5:30 PM — Cleveland vs. Phoenix

7:30 PM — Minnesota vs. Charlotte

Wednesday July 18 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — Milwaukee vs. Washington

3:00 PM — Chicago vs. Houston

5:00 PM — Atlanta vs. Dallas

7:00 PM — San Antonio vs. LA Clippers

(Thomas & Mack)

3:30 PM — Sacramento vs. Toronto

5:30 PM — New Orleans vs. Phoenix

7:30 PM — Golden State vs. Miami

Thursday July 19 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — New York vs. Toronto

3:00 PM — Portland vs. Atlanta

5:00 PM — Cleveland vs. Minnesota

7:00 PM — NBA D-League vs. Milwaukee

(Thomas & Mack)

3:30 PM — Boston vs. Sacramento

5:30 PM — LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers

7:30 PM — Charlotte vs. Denver

Friday July 20 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — New York vs. Cleveland

3:00 PM — Denver vs. Portland

5:00 PM — Miami vs. San Antonio

7:00 PM — NBA D-League vs. Phoenix

(Thomas & Mack)

3:30 PM — Memphis vs. Charlotte

5:30 PM — Chicago vs. Golden State

7:30 PM — Dallas vs. New Orleans

Saturday July 21 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — Portland vs. Miami

3:00 PM — Dallas vs. San Antonio

5:00 PM — NBA D-League vs. Minnesota

7:00 PM — Memphis vs. Phoenix

(Thomas & Mack)

3:30 PM — Golden State vs. New Orleans

5:30 PM — Chicago vs. LA Clippers

7:30 PM — Milwaukee vs. Boston

Sunday July 22 (COX Pavilion)

1:00 PM — Chicago vs. Milwaukee

3:00 PM — Boston vs. LA Clippers

5:00 PM — Memphis vs. Minnesota

Who will you be watching most during the Summer League?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.