The Bulls Have Reportedly Made 15 Zach LaVine Trade Proposals

The Chicago Bulls have considered the idea of trading Zach LaVine for some time, but what had previously been the Bulls asking high prices from other teams has become an all-out push to find the former All-Star guard a new home.

LaVine’s contract, which still has three years and $138 million left (including a $49 million player option), and the new CBA tax penalties make it increasingly difficult to move LaVine for a strong return. His long-term money makes it less likely a team outside the playoff chase would have interest in him, as he will tie up considerable cap space for the next three years, and while he’s a talented player, he’s not viewed as a guy that immediately vaults a team into contention. That means the Bulls may have to get creative to find LaVine a landing spot that doesn’t involve them bringing back a lot of long-term money themselves.

Bulls VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas seems to recognize that, and according to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls are being very aggressive in trying to find a LaVine trade as the Draft approaches.

“Sources said Karnišovas has floated as many as 15 proposals centered on the two-time All-Star guard to various teams including the Sacramento Kings, Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers.”

I like the idea of Karnisovas just grinding on the trade machine, trying to figure out what might be possible and then calling Sacramento, Orlando, Philly, and others to get their thoughts on whatever he just cooked up. As Johnson goes on to note, the Bulls cap situation and desire to bring DeMar DeRozan back (and possibly Patrick Williams) means they’re exploring options beyond just moving LaVine. Alex Caruso, who they turned down numerous offers for at the deadline, will pop back up in talks, while Lonzo Ball, who hasn’t played in more than two years, has just over $21 million owed to him on the final year of his deal next season.

There were reports prior to the deadline that the Bulls have not wanted to pair Caruso and LaVine in trade talks, largely because they don’t want to have to just use Caruso to help offload the LaVine salary. However, at this point, they might have to consider all their options, and you can bet other teams will want to get Caruso back in a deal to add some defensive punch along with LaVine’s scoring abilities. We’ll wait to find out exactly how desperate the Bulls are to clear some money before free agency arrives, or if they’re able to cook up a deal that sends LaVine out without Caruso alongside, giving them another avenue to upgrade their roster after.