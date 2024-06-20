For a few hours on Wednesday night, Kendrick Lamar was the most powerful man on earth as he held The Pop Out in Los Angeles. The whole thing was quite the spectacle, as it turned into one of the biggest nights in music even before Kendrick got on stage and started his performance.

And then, Kendrick tore the house down at The Forum in Los Angeles, which included Black Hippy reuniting and running through a medley of songs. The high point of the performance came at the very end, when he performed his Drake diss “Not Like Us.” Then he did it again, and then he did it again … and then, for good measure, he did it a fourth time, with the crowd losing its mind the entire time. During his final performance, a number of people joined him on stage, which included two of L.A.’s most beloved basketball players, Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan.

🚨RUSSEL WESTBROOK AND DEMAR DEROZAN GO ON STAGE WITH KENDRICK LAMAR TO PERFORM "NOT LIKE US" pic.twitter.com/EEKLjFzGaj — bobo (@ohitsbobo) June 20, 2024

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan and the whole west coast on stage while performing Not Like Us at The Pop Out Concert A Moment In History #ThePopOut pic.twitter.com/cDNazGqh0d — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024

They weren’t the only NBA players who made it out on Wednesday night, as a collection of players that included LeBron James were in attendance. And as he ran through “Not Like Us,” Donovan Mitchell was like many of us who sat at home and watched

3rd time through 😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 20, 2024

Anyway, after Kendrick did his fourth performance of “Not Like Us,” he took a picture with the huge group that popped up on stage … before doing “Not Like Us” for a fifth time.