One of the byproducts of the COVID pandemic was the widespread adoption of Zoom and other video conferencing tools in just about every workplace, allowing for better remote communication. In the sports world, Zoom press conferences became the norm when sports resumed but access was limited, and even as everything has opened back up, many teams and leagues still offer a Zoom link for media that aren’t able to travel to games.

The WNBA is among the leagues that uses Zoom for press conferences regularly, as there isn’t a robust traveling media due to a general lack of investment in the writers that cover the league from outlets. As a result, Zoom press conferences are the norm and allow for greater participation, which is a good thing, but it also requires those who take part in the virtual pressers to be diligent with their mute button if they’re going to be multi-tasking.

On Sunday night, after Angel Reese broke the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles, the Sky’s presser with Reese, Teresa Weatherspoon, and Marina Mabrey was interrupted by someone who didn’t mute their mic watching The Big Bang Theory.

when you forget to mute your mic during the Zoom call pic.twitter.com/vKDakfXTqo — DeMel appreciates DeRoz’⁉️ (@MsMeliss) July 8, 2024

It’s very funny watching the three different reactions to it from the podium, as Weatherspoon looks fed up, Reese finds it hysterical, and Mabrey is just glad she wasn’t going insane when she was hearing things in the background. It’s a helpful reminder that if you’re going to be on a conference call, something has to be muted, either the TV or your mic. Otherwise, everyone’s going to be very confused when Sheldon is talking on the call.