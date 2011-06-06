Chris Bosh Can’t Find Respect

Somewhere along the way, Chris Bosh became Horace Grant. The whipping boy.
If anyone else, most certainly Dirk or Wade or ‘Bron, were left with an eye that looked halfway between closed and leaking blood, and then hit a game-winning shot, we would all be 100% indulged in some form of gushing, worshipping rhetoric. Bosh does it, and it was overlooked almost immediately, us all so obsessed with “the Jordan thing” that the totality of Game 3 became about LeBron backing off and saying, “D-Wade this is you.”
Instead, not only did we hardly spew a word about Bosh’s shot, but we made fun of him for the way he collapsed after Dirk hit him. Watching the game with my pops, even he was like “Basketball players are such pussies” when Bosh hit the floor. Was it overly dramatic? Maybe. Normally, the whole “I-nearly-got-hit-in-the-eye-and-I’m-gonna-fake-like-someone-poked-me” routine is played out in every NBA game at least three or four times. But at least in this instance, there was some evidence that Bosh really got hit.
He’s the Ray Liotta of the NBA. It’s not his fault Joe Pesci is so wildly loveable and psychotic or that Robert De Niro could make a movie a classic with just one perfect scene, let alone bringing his A-game for the whole script. Bosh got lumped in with maybe the two best players in the world, and now people act like it’s a bad thing he can’t hang. Did we ever think Bosh was on that level? If you did, then it’s obvious you never saw Goodfellas (and Ray was actually really good in that).
Watching Bosh play next to James and Wade is weird. This morning, I put my iTunes on shuffle and some Kay Slay freestyle with Big L was immediately followed by “Burning Homestead” from Star Wars Episode IV. Maybe that says more about my own musical versatility/identity crisis, but that’s generally how I feel when moving from James and Wade to Bosh. They are different players, incomparable. Bosh seems perfectly suited to be a supporting actor, and he’s actually done a pretty good job of it.
Bosh hit some monster shots in the epic Game 4 win against Boston. Then, he averaged 23 points on 60% shooting against the Bulls (after Carlos Boozer basically spoke out against Bosh by not speaking on him at all). Then last night, he made a couple of huge jump shots late in the biggest game of his life. “He actually seems to rise to the moment,” I remember saying something along those lines to the pops.
Then there’s this obsession with going at practically everything he does, from the way he screams after big buckets to his use of his tongue to call for lobs. I can’t recall much good stuff being spoken about him at all. In this instance, I would gladly listen to/read about how Bosh “gives it his all” and really plays the game “the right way.” Something, anything positive.
If anything, blame all of us for the Big Three thing and blame Miami’s celebratory summer introductions that left us all with the idea that these three are equal. They’re not.
But can we at least show Bosh some love once in a while instead of constantly either degrading his value or straight mocking him? The dude just hit a game-winner on the road in the NBA Finals. Respect.
What do you think of Bosh’s postseason play?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Im sorry bosh aint that good…
Bosh is a Bi tch
He was soooooooo hesistant on so many plays… where he had the open J and he would pump fake.. dribble with the clock shot ticking away and he would put up some ugly ass doo doo shot.. Play your game CB… I been watching you since your days in TO and I ain’t mad you left but keep playing your game… AND FRIGGIN REBOUND THE DAMN BALL… that is your job… IF YOUR OFFENSIVE GAME IS OFF.. DO THE DAMN INTANGIBLES TO HELP YOUR TEAM.. don’t be PUNANI and flop like a little biatch.
he’s still full of bitchassness just like all losers who gotta team up with their superfriends to try and win
We all agreed before the season that Bosh would be the third option. And now that he’s playing like one, and a great one might I add, we want him to be a first option-type producer. Like you said, we’re avoiding giving him credit at all costs. Myself included.
Love him or hate him, he’s stepped up for the most part this post season, and after bad games, he’s done a good job of not only bouncing back, but being clutch for them when called upon.
If ppl acknowledge that Bosh is not on the Wade/LBJ level, why do they get upset when he doesn’t take over the game in a similiar style? That’s like getting mad at Jason Terry for not hitting fadeaways off 1-foot. Regardless of whatever antics Bosh does/doesn’t do, he’s understood his role within the Miami offence and other than some passive shot-taking last night (mostly b/c his shot hasn’t been dropping too well this series), he’s played within his role. If he tries to do what Wade/LBJ does, and it doesn’t work out, he gets destroyed in the media, and if he does do well it’s “because he plays with Wade and James”…it’s a no win for him, even if he ends up with a ring.
props for the goodfellas reference
I watched the game last night at Real Sports in Toronto… every time that chump did something stupid (like get the ball poke from his hands or play pylon defense) the place erupted. Needless to say it happened a lot last night. For him to hit that shot to win the game (a shot he missed twice earlier in the night) killed their hearts. No one was cheering for one side over the other, just against Bosh.
Bosh is the new Kevin Garnett (but instead of D he’s the O). A team needs a player like him when the other team is locking down options 1 and 2 in order to win a championship. Last night Bosh stepped up (but really it was Haslem that made that space for him). As long as he plays like that and doesn’t Nick Anderson on the Heat, they’ll be fine.
Who is the Mavs’ Bosh? Someone needs to step up at the end of a game when Dirk can’t get a look. So far, no one’s come forward.
“The dude just hit a game-winner…”
He’s the reason they almost lost last night also. Not only by him missing and playing timid, but by also not going after rebounds and not hustling. If your shot isn’t falling, you gotta do other things to help your team.
Good player, but he’s having a horrible series.
Just so it’s clear, Bosh is shooting 16 of 52 in the Finals…..discuss
i think he’ll come out of the closet sooner or later probably not til he retires tho. Trust dudes gayer then Rick Welts
Shouldve webt for Amare
come on man the boy dun even get love at his hometown how u suppose to give any respect to him lol…
only place he mite prolly get some love is in T.O…o wait tat was mayb 3-4 yrs ago..
Bosh – I admit, you’re not on “that” level – but you still in the top 10 PF in the game today.