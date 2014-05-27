Video: Chris Bosh Comes Alive In Game 4

In a little over five minutes on Monday night, Chris Bosh had already exceeded his point total in each of his three previous games against the Pacers. His 10 first-quarter points and 17-point first half was the biggest x-factor for why the Heat overwhelmed the Pacers for a 3-1 edge heading back to Indiana. It was also a reminder of what can happen when Bosh gets involved in the offense early.

Bosh said after the game he had already told himself he was going to shoot it when coach Erik Spoelstra designed the opening play for him. After sinking the long-range 2-pointer over Roy Hibbert — as uncomfortable as ever outside the lane — Bosh hit a corner three-pointer where Hibbert stayed far enough away it was like Bosh was in the practice gym.

On the very next possession, ‘Bron found him for another 3-pointer, this time coming from above the break. Within the first two minutes, CB had the Heat’s first eight points and the Heat led 8-0. After opening 3-for-3, CB would end the period with 10 points, surpassing the nine points he scored in each of the first three games of the series.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Coming into Game 4, Bosh was 2-for-12 from deep and shooting 36 percent from the floor. In Game 4, he finished 7-for-12 for 25 points — he only attempted one shot in the second half, but was 5-for-5 from the stripe in that time — with six rebounds, a block and an assist.

The Heat were plus-17 with the Bostrich on the court, and he was instrumental in giving Miami a nice cushion before LeBron went to work in the second half.

Not only did Chris find his shooting touch, he took Roy Hibbert completely out of the game with foul trouble and an uncomfortable amount of time chasing him around the perimeter.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.