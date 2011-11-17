Chris Bosh Shoots Down Criticism From Shaquille O’Neal

It’s been a few days since we last highlighted any excerpts or heard any reflections coming out of Shaquille O’Neal‘s mouth via his new book, “Shaq Uncut: My Story.” So you knew something was coming. And it did, with O’Neal going at one of his favorite targets in the world, Chris Bosh. O’Neal has been on Bosh for basically everything the last few seasons, and said in his book that Bosh is no star player, that the Miami forward received all of the accolades without actually earning them or winning anything.
Bosh, who has taken the high road with virtually every critic since he first started screaming during the Big Three’s introductory light show, did exactly what we figured he would do: nothing.
Bosh told the Sun Sentinel that “I know the thing is entertainment. How are you going to get people to buy your book?
“So I don’t care about stuff that is said in the media or in books or pointed or directed toward somebody, because it’s really just a tactic and nothing else. He’s an author. He can write whatever he wants. If he sells a bunch, then congrats to him.”
O’Neal has been throwing insults all over the place lately – including writing that Pat Riley was nothing compared to Phil Jackson – and these comments about Bosh are nothing new. Shaq has been a ringleader for Bosh haters these past four or five years, and the hate only amplified once the former Raptor transferred to South Beach.
I spent all of last season feeling bad for Bosh. Amazing right? He was making $14.5 million, playing and living in South Beach with a great team and having another great All-Star season (18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds). But yet he received so much personal hate – worse stuff than even LeBron had to endure – that I wanted him to stand up and say something. Besides showing up Skip Bayless on his own show, Bosh never really did that, and O’Neal jabs at him won’t get the power forward to do it either.
I get the feeling Shaq’s book will elicit a lot of response from the majority of people he trashes. Just don’t expect Bosh to be one of them.
Should Bosh strike back at Shaq? Is he taking too much criticism?
ever noticed how Bosh has a tiny head compared to his body…
but all kidding aside Bosh does get alot of hate thrown his way, my friend even showed me this Chris Bosh is gay video on youtube.
personally i love it when he starts going crazy, sticking him tongue out, pounding his chest, and drooling. those kinda actions are priceless and can really get a team going.
Say what you want about the man but Chris Bosh is a classy dude who happens to be an all STAR
@ smh
Man you are so right… I honestly think Bosh might be one of the most professional in the business when it comes to handling criticism… guy kills haters with his kindness. I got a lot of respect for that.
Numbers dont lie Diesel..just because you and Bosh were going after the same chic doesnt mean he’s a bum. Prob not a superstar but he’s worth the money in Miami. I’d like to see him forget about scoring somewhat, unless he has an obvious mis-match, and try to average 12-14rpg..Get his Rodman on while Lebron lets DWade get his Jordan on.
If you had to watch him every game you’d see why people hate. Toronto is glad to be rid of him and has replaced him with a kid who isn’t as skilled but has a way bigger heart on the court in Ed Davis.
Shaq Uncut. Is he Jewish?
Bosh is obviously a very good player.
He just isn’t a great one, and probably never will be.
People seem to hold that against him, I don’t know why.
His attitude, maybe?
Bosh has big skillset, but his kindness carries over onto the court. He plays a bit too timid for my liking…. and not in a Tim Duncan kind of timid. On the occasions when he plays pissed it makes a huge difference in his game. He’s gotta get a mean streak going on. In last years Finals he did and he played very well.
bosh isn’t gonna sell shit when he’ll be writing his book
I respect Bosh’s silence.
PS trolline – “uncut” would imply someone that is NOT Jewish. Nice try though.
How in the hell does Shaq write a book, or better question who wrote it for his two sentence having ass. always talking about every player like he was the greatest ever, nobody counting the easy brick shots at the rim he missed by throwing the ball instead of laying it up, built all his houses he got with all them bricks .”aaaahhh ahhhhh hhhhha aaah ahhh they should be fine” that’s his analysis on TNT every night, dumb ass. at least Bosh can form complete sentences with insight.