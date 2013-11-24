Watch Chris Bosh Trap Glen Davis’ Shot Against The Rim & Backboard

It’s not often you see this happen, but in Glen Davis‘ first game back on the floor for the Magic since January, the Heat’s Chris Bosh reminded him how difficult it can be to score in the NBA and inadvertently wedges the ball between the backboard and rim.

Davis spun past Bosh for what looked like an easy layup or dunk at the rim. But Bosh didn’t give up on the play, and he trapped the ball against the rim and backboard after Davis’ attempt.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.