Chris Douglas-Roberts Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater

In a game between the last two teams to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, it came down to a final shot and the final half second. Sweet Lou Williams tied the back-and-forth battle, 93-all, with two seconds remaining in regulation and many in Atlanta prepared for OT. With 27 points and 15 rebounds, the grimacing visage of Al Jefferson would be the popular choice to take the final look for the Bobcats, if he could get the ball in time. Instead, it was Chris Douglas-Roberts, who got the ball when the ball was passed in.

On the inbounds, Roberts caught the rock just inside the three-point line at the top of the key, took one dribble towards the basket and lofted the game-winner.

Douglas-Roberts was only 2-for-3 on the night, so if you’re wondering where the Hawks defense was on the play, it was slanted towards other, more dangerous players. Gotta be the “CDR” tresses.

