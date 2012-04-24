Chris Mullin Gets An Oakland Basketball Court Named After Him

One of the strangest events that happened in this lockout-shortened season was the Warriors jersey retirement ceremony for. If you need a refresher of the night’s events, ownergot booed mercifully and fans had to be chided by Mullin and former Warriors great,. After all the booing subsided, the Warriors gifted the Mullin family an all-expense trip to Hawaii and finally hung his jersey up in the rafters. A strange ceremony, but a fitting tribute for one of the greatest players in Warrior history.

But another tribute that Mullin received from the Warriors was getting basketball courts named after him in Oakland. Former Warriors’ greats Al Attles and Nate Thurmond also have courts named after them in the city; Mullin’s courts are located at Arroyo Viejo Recreation center, right next to the Ricky Henderson baseball field.

The official opening of the courts happened yesterday and via the Twitter accounts of the Warriors & their PR guy, Dan Martinez, check page 2 for pictures of the refurbished courts…