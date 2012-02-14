Chris Paul & A Supermodel Jump On A Trampoline Together

Earlier this morning, Sports Illustrated revealed that the mystery point guard who posed for this year’s issue of the magazine’s swimsuit edition (covered by our girl Kate Upton, who we featured in Dime #64) was Chris Paul. Now, thanks to our friends at The Basketball Jones, we have video of the photoshoot with Bar Refaeli. CP is making me so mad right now.
Did this just ruin your Valentine’s Day?
Seems like Chris Paul is still on that 2-dozen krispy kreme bread pudding. But hey, as long as it doesn’t affect his game.
John Wall or Chandler Parson would of doubled teamed her if the were in chris’s position