Chris Paul & A Supermodel Jump On A Trampoline Together

#Video #Chris Paul
02.14.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

Earlier this morning, Sports Illustrated revealed that the mystery point guard who posed for this year’s issue of the magazine’s swimsuit edition (covered by our girl Kate Upton, who we featured in Dime #64) was Chris Paul. Now, thanks to our friends at The Basketball Jones, we have video of the photoshoot with Bar Refaeli. CP is making me so mad right now.

Did this just ruin your Valentine’s Day?

