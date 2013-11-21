Chris Paul Breaks Magic Johnson’s Double-Double Record; Praises Him On Twitter

During last night’s 102-98 Clippers victory in Minnesota, Chris Paul recorded an NBA-record 12th consecutive double-double to start the NBA season with 20 points and 11 assists. The guy who held the previous record, an ever-gracious Magic Johnson, tweeted congrats.

Magic Johnson is amazing guys, and we’re not talking about his basketball skills, either.

Congrats to my boy @CP3 on my breaking my record of 11 straight double-doubles, scoring 20pts & 11ast tonight for his 12th straight dbl dbl! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 21, 2013

Paul is a student of the game, and his praise in response to Magic’s tweet was noble. This whole thing just makes us happy. Even though Paul can turn into a murderous a**hole on the court sometimes, he’s always been a gentleman off it.

@MagicJohnson THANK YOU!!! It is an honor and a privilege to be mentioned in the same breath as you. You are the standard and I'm grateful! — Chris Paul (@CP3) November 21, 2013

Here is one of CP3’s eleven assists from his record-breaking night. Kudos go out to both gentleman.

