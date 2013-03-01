The Court Grip Difference Maker of the Week: Chris Paul Drops Paul George With a Nasty Crossover and Spin

03.01.13 5 years ago

Chris Paul was a monster in the Clippers’ win over the Pacers in Indiana last night. Aside from scoring the final eight points of the game for the Clippers (of his 29 total), he also dropped eight dimes and a Paul George.

Watch CP3 hit George with a series of moves that ends up with George on the ground and Chris calmly draining a deep three right in David West‘s mug:

