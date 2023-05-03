The Phoenix Suns are down 0-2 in their second round series against the Denver Nuggets. The Phoenix offense suffered in Game 2 largely due to poor shot making and an offense that is still struggling to fully incorporate Kevin Durant, who the team acquired at the trade deadline.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Phoenix strung together a few possessions with Chris Paul that generated the ball movement they have sorely needed, but unfortunately, that momentum stopped when Paul exited the game with a left groin injury. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Paul will be re-evaluated in one week, and the team doesn’t expect him back before a potential Game 6.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after MRI on his groin injury today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns are preparing to be without Paul through Games 3-5, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

It’s worth mentioning that getting evaluated in one week doesn’t guarantee that Paul will be ready to play in a week’s time. Paul has a long injury history — particularly soft tissue injuries — in the playoffs that could make Phoenix cautious. Paul joins Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler as stars missing time in the conference semifinals.

Phoenix has struggled to find the right lineups in this series after they traded most of their wing depth for Durant. Monty Williams will have to find creative ways to Devin Booker and Durant to buoy the playmaking void left by Paul. Fortunately, Cam Payne recently returned from injury for the Suns and will presumably play a key role in keeping their season alive as the series heads to Phoenix.