The first round series between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers is heading back to Phoenix, where the home team will have a chance to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals. While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George watched on the bench at Crypto.com Arena due to a pair of knee injuries, the Suns were able to pick up a 112-100 win to extend their lead in the series to 3-1.

It wasn’t until later in the fourth quarter that Phoenix was able to create some separation, but fortunately for them, Chris Paul came up huge down the stretch. Paul scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, with his final bucket coming almost by accident. Torrey Craig attempted and missed a three in the corner as the shot clock was winding down, and Paul did not appear to know if the ball hit the rim or not.

Paul looked like he assumed the ball missed the rim entirely, so he turned around, threw up a shot, and knocked it down. The Clippers would go on to call a timeout after the make, while Paul could only laugh.

Game 5 between the Clippers and the Suns will take place on Tuesday in Phoenix.