Chris Paul Finally Got Over The Hump As He Led The Rockets To The Conference Finals

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Chris Paul
05.08.18 34 mins ago

Getty Image

When Chris Paul joined the Houston Rockets, expectations were through the roof that the future Hall of Fame guard would make his first trip to the Conference Finals. That expectation became a reality on Tuesday evening when the Rockets upended the Utah Jazz in Game 5 with Paul leading the way for Houston.

The Rockets came out on top, 112-102. Paul finished the contest with a game-best 41 points on 13-for-22 shooting and 8-for-10 shooting from three. He also contributed 10 assists, seven rebounds, and an unfathomable zero turnovers to key Houston’s closing kick in the fourth quarter. In fact, Paul scored 13 consecutive points for the heavily-favored Rockets in the closing period and, when the dust settled, that individual brilliance was enough to ensure the series-clinching victory.

The first half of Game 5 wasn’t exactly aesthetically appealing as both teams struggled offensively. That was particularly true in the first quarter, with both teams failing to shoot even 40 percent from the floor, but there were signs of life from Houston in the form of an 11-0 run.

