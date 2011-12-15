Chris Paul Is A Clipper; Jamal Crawford Is Going To Sacramento Or Portland

#Los Angeles Clippers #Miami Heat #New York Knicks #Dwight Howard #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chris Paul
12.15.11 7 years ago 65 Comments
Okay, so let’s recap. First, Chris Paul was going to be a Laker, to team up with Kobe and start a domino effect that would eventually land Dwight Howard in Hollywood and reconfigure the world. Then Dan Gilbert donned his five-year-old cap again, David Stern took the advice of Stu Jackson – only the worst basketball GM ever – to cancel the deal, and it was voided. Then the Clippers came swooping in with the best offer you could possibly hope for to get a 26-year-old point guard who already has knee issues. But the deal never went through because Stern negotiated like we were all still stuck in the hotel meeting room on the eighth floor of a Manhattan building during the lockout. Then he started freaking out, realizing when the Clippers pulled out: “Oh my God. Chris Paul is going to have to stay in New Orleans and it’s going to be an absolute PR disaster. And it’s all my fault.” So he smartened up, re-engaged the Clippers, even got the Lakers back involved to give himself some leverage and… got exactly what he wanted for Chris Paul. Huh? Yes, Chris Paul is going to Los Angeles to team with Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Caron Butler, Chauncey Billups (Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted CP met with the team’s brass over dinner to discuss his future) and Donald Sterling (besides that last dude, that’s an AWESOME nucleus), but how did Stern finally pull this off? Los Angeles gets the best point guard in the biz, and two second rounders, but sends out Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu and Minnesota’s unprotected 2012 first-round pick. That’s a hefty price, and wasn’t the hold up all along because they didn’t want to get rid of Gordon? At least now the Hornets may have enough players to actually run a complete scrimmage in practice, and if those picks work out, they have a future. Gordon is going to drop buckets this year and while they won’t win much, this summer’s draft has big potential for them. As for the Clippers, Paul should turn them into a playoff team. You can argue after Dallas, Oklahoma City, Memphis, maybe the Spurs and maybe the Lakers, the Clippers are now better than everyone else. Is there an all time alley-oop record? CP is about to DEMOLISH it if there is one … Can the Clippers trade their coach now too? … How will all of this affect your fantasy team? We have the scoop … And because of this deal, should Eric Gordon climb any higher on our top 10 shooting guards list? … The Orlando Magic have now ended trade talks regarding Dwight Howard, according to Yahoo! Sports. After turning down New Jersey’s latest offer of Brook Lopez and five first-round picks – with four picks going to Portland to entice a Gerald Wallace trade to Orlando – the Magic clearly have no intentions of trading Superman. Lopez, Wallace, Jordan Farmar, a first-round pick and some financial relief? Ehh. None of those players are All-Stars now or any time in the future. Farmar is a backup on a good team, and Lopez is just plain overrated. Howard is still on the fence about what he wants to do. There are conflicting reports out there, but Yahoo! Sports is writing that Howard’s “not a happy camper.” Orlando isn’t ready to give up hope yet, and wants to hold on to Dwight to see if they can win him over. In other words, the Magic intend on starting the season with Howard at center, then doing the good ol’ “Screw it, let’s just wing it and see what happens” move to somehow convince him to stay. The last time they did that they ended up with the cardboard cut-out of Gilbert Arenas and a heavier version of the Hedo Turkoglu who once played for them … The Lakers were privately fuming yesterday about hearing first that Howard is off the table for now, and then losing CP later in the night. Their first order of business better be to talk to Pau Gasol. He still sounds depressed, telling Kevin Ding, “The only thing that will make me feel better is when management approaches me and tells me that they want me to be here and that I can just focus on playing baksetball and helping the team out, not worrying about anything else.” … Miami’s new all-black uniforms are complete trash by the way … Keep reading to hear if Jamal Crawford wants to go to the Knicks …

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Miami Heat#New York Knicks#Dwight Howard#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chris Paul
TAGSBARON DAVISCHARLOTTE BOBCATSChris PaulCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDAVID STERNDWIGHT HOWARDERIC GORDONJamal CrawfordLos Angeles ClippersLOS ANGELES LAKERSMIAMI HEATNate McMillanNEW ORLEANS HORNETSNEW YORK KNICKSORLANDO MAGICPAU GASOLReggie WilliamsSmackStu JacksonTYSON CHANDLER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP