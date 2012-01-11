Chris Paul Is A Watch Connoisseur

I’ve been lucky enough to hang out with Chris Paul on numerous occasions, but none more than his cover shoot for Dime #61. I flew down to New Orleans for the day, and one thing I’ll never forget is the jewelry that CP3 brought with him. I’m talking a box with diamonds on diamonds on diamonds. And for every different look, he had a different watch to go with it.

Recently, Chris opened up to Maxim about his watch obsession, and it’s safe to say he has a lot of time on his hands.

How many watches are in your collection?

That’s hard to say because I have so many kinds: G-Shock, sports watches, Jordan watches. But luxury watches, I have 12 that I take everywhere I go. Why bring them all?

Because I just never know where I’ll be going or what I’ll be wearing. Do you have a favorite?

A limited-edition Breitling. They only made 3,000, and they gave me number three, which is my number. Cal Ripken got number eight. What’s the most you’ve ever spent on a watch?

Aw, man, I don’t know. Maybe 50 grand or so. A lot of guys don’t wear watches because they have clocks on their cell phones.

To each his own. Someone may enjoy big open land and someone might buy a horse or something. I enjoy watches.

Priceless.

