Chris Paul Is A Watch Connoisseur

I’ve been lucky enough to hang out with Chris Paul on numerous occasions, but none more than his cover shoot for Dime #61. I flew down to New Orleans for the day, and one thing I’ll never forget is the jewelry that CP3 brought with him. I’m talking a box with diamonds on diamonds on diamonds. And for every different look, he had a different watch to go with it.
Recently, Chris opened up to Maxim about his watch obsession, and it’s safe to say he has a lot of time on his hands.
How many watches are in your collection?
That’s hard to say because I have so many kinds: G-Shock, sports watches, Jordan watches. But luxury watches, I have 12 that I take everywhere I go.
Why bring them all?
Because I just never know where I’ll be going or what I’ll be wearing.
Do you have a favorite?
A limited-edition Breitling. They only made 3,000, and they gave me number three, which is my number. Cal Ripken got number eight.
What’s the most you’ve ever spent on a watch?
Aw, man, I don’t know. Maybe 50 grand or so.
A lot of guys don’t wear watches because they have clocks on their cell phones.
To each his own. Someone may enjoy big open land and someone might buy a horse or something. I enjoy watches.
Priceless.
What do you think? What’s your watch collection look like?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
50K cap on his watches? Guess no Audemar in CP’s collection (yet)
You can get an AP for well under $50k!
I can dig it. I’d be the same way with CP3’s money, probably worse.
@lekeithtaylor
I have something like that but in normal people budget, Fossil for me
Abe504 I’m with you on that. I love fossil watches. I have about 50 of them.
Good job CP3 you just told the world you travel with 12 luxury watches at all times lol.
I’d be a watch Connoisseur too if I was paid obscene amounts of money