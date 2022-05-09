Chris Paul Was Furious After A Mavs Fan ‘Put His Hands On My Mom’

Chris Paul had a dreadful Game 4 in Dallas, scoring just five points in 23 minutes of play before fouling out of a 111-101 loss to the Mavericks that evened the second round series at 2-2.

His frustrating night on the court was compounded off of it due to an apparent incident involving his family that was at the game. Paul exited his postgame presser early, asking Suns PR if he could leave the podium in order to not get fined, which most assumed was due to the officiating after picking up six fouls in 23 minutes.

Here's Chris Paul asking Suns comms if he could leave the postgame presser so he didn't get fined. He left about a minute later. Between the officiating and whatever happened that he just tweeted about, CP3 is not happy right now: pic.twitter.com/BFCjGoxnHI — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 8, 2022

However, shortly after that, Paul sent a tweet that offered the first indication that there was more going on after the game than him being upset with calls.

Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 8, 2022

To that point, there had been no reporting on an incident in the stands, but Dave McMenamin of ESPN did some digging and learned that a Mavs fan had put his hands on Paul’s mother, with his wife also being pushed in the stands during the game. Video also hit Twitter of Paul speaking with Mavs security, clearly saying “he put hands on my mom.”

A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2022

Here's Chris Paul in the 4th quarter talking to security in Dallas about a fan, saying "he put his hands on my mom." On Mother's Day. https://t.co/R3UE9GzMQR pic.twitter.com/LgaYLJzZdd — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) May 8, 2022

The Mavericks announced they were aware of the incident and the fan in question had been quickly booted from the game after it was pointed out to security.

Statement from the Mavs after Game 4: “The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.” https://t.co/nBW7dPkj0E — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 9, 2022

Further video emerged of the fans in question being ejected and Paul saying “I’ll see you later.”

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022

Players’ families shouldn’t have to deal with fans crossing the line during games with physical intimidation, and hopefully there won’t be any more incidents moving forward in the postseason.