Chris Paul’s return to the Phoenix Suns is right around the corner. Paul, the team’s superstar point guard who has spearheaded their attack throughout the regular season and at the start of their magical postseason run, has not been able to take the floor in the Western Conference Finals up to this point.

Last week, Paul tested positive for COVID-19, with reports indicating he was a rare breakthrough case despite being vaccinated. As a result, he’s been in the league’s health and safety protocols, but according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Paul’s going to take the floor for Game 3 as the series shifts to his old stomping grounds.

Via Yahoo Sports:

Barring an unforeseen setback, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul plans to make his return to postseason action for Game 3 on Thursday of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Paul underwent a cardio exam Wednesday morning and passed, which is the final step to clearing the league’s health and safety protocols, sources said. Paul has been in the protocols since June 16.

The Suns have been fine without Paul so far in the series — the team is up, 2-0, on the Clippers — but Paul has waited his entire career to make it to this point. It’s coming a little later than anticipated after the Suns swept the Denver Nuggets, but that’s set to change on Thursday.