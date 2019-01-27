Chris Paul Will Start Against The Magic, But Will Be On A Minutes Restriction

01.27.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets have been the James Harden show for the better part of two months as the reigning MVP has thrust himself back into favorite status to win the award again this season.

Harden has been nothing short of incredible since December started, and he’s had to be to keep the Rockets afloat as they’ve been without Chris Paul for 17 games and, more recently, suffered the loss of Clint Capela. Harden’s usage rate is nearly 40 percent and he’s on a scoring tear not seen since Wilt Chamberlain.

While that’s been incredible to watch, it’s also raised the question of what Harden will be capable of come the postseason given how much he’s had to exert in the regular season. On that front, the Rockets got good news Sunday as Mike D’Antoni announced Paul was returning to the starting lineup against the Magic to provide some much needed reinforcement in the backcourt. Austin Rivers will move to the bench and Paul will play between 20 and 25 minutes in his first game back.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulHouston RocketsJAMES HARDEN

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP