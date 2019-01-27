Getty Image

The Houston Rockets have been the James Harden show for the better part of two months as the reigning MVP has thrust himself back into favorite status to win the award again this season.

Harden has been nothing short of incredible since December started, and he’s had to be to keep the Rockets afloat as they’ve been without Chris Paul for 17 games and, more recently, suffered the loss of Clint Capela. Harden’s usage rate is nearly 40 percent and he’s on a scoring tear not seen since Wilt Chamberlain.

While that’s been incredible to watch, it’s also raised the question of what Harden will be capable of come the postseason given how much he’s had to exert in the regular season. On that front, the Rockets got good news Sunday as Mike D’Antoni announced Paul was returning to the starting lineup against the Magic to provide some much needed reinforcement in the backcourt. Austin Rivers will move to the bench and Paul will play between 20 and 25 minutes in his first game back.