Chris Paul Shows John Wall & The Wizards Why He’s The NBA’s No. 1 PG

At the two-week mark of the 2013-14 NBA season, John Wall told Fox Sports, “I’m the best point guard in the league.” On Saturday night Wall matched up against Chris Paul, the player many impartial observers believe is the actual best point guard in the league, and the Clippers point God showed him why in a 113-97 victory where the Clippers never trailed.

For the game, Wall recorded a double-double with 24 points (on 10-for-16 shooting, 0-for-4 from deep) and 12 dimes (along with six turnovers). He showcased some nice passing and his trademark end-to-end speed, too.

But Chris Paul is, if not the best point guard in the league, at least the first name mentioned in the discussion. Paul did everything for the Clippers in their win: he shot an incredibly efficient 11-for-14 from the field (5-of-7 from deep and a perfect 11-of-11 from the charity stripe) while also dishing 12 dimes and only turning the ball over twice.

CP3’s midrange game is about as tight as it comes, and he can use the glass when the angle calls for it.

But he can also get into the paint and draw contact while knocking down the runner. And his range is deeper than many expect; he’s a dangerous long-range shooter when he wants to be.

Paul has also developed a tight pick-and-roll game with Blake Griffin that continues to blossom, providing Blake easy looks in the restricted area.

If there was any doubt about whether Chris Paul ranked higher than John Wall in the best point guard alive debate right now (and we’re not sure Wall is in the top-5, yet), Saturday night’s Clippers victory should have made it even more clear: CP3 warrants the title more than any other point guard on earth.

Is Paul the best point guard in the world right now?

